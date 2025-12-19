New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Ranchi Royals gear up for the second season of the Hero Women's Hockey India League (HIL) that gets underway on December 28, two young stars from Jharkhand are buzzing with excitement at the opportunity of representing their home franchise in their own backyard, as per a release.

Sangita Kumari and Beauty Dung Dung made their India debut in 2021, and there has been no looking back. The duo has represented their country in major international events, with Sangita having scored 30 goals, while Beauty has contributed with six goals.

Now, the two are set to embark on a new journey with their home franchise, Ranchi Royals, in the Hero HIL.

Eagerly awaiting the campaign, Kumari, who was part of the Indian team that won a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2022, said, "It's a proud feeling to play at my home ground. It's always a special occasion to play in Ranchi. Even more so now that I'm representing the Ranchi Royals. The audience here loves hockey, and that makes it exciting for the players as well. For me, personally, it'll be extra special because my family will come to watch the matches as well."

Echoing those sentiments, Dung Dung also shared her enthusiasm to represent her home franchise. "Whenever we play a game in Ranchi, it's always very crowded because there are so many hockey fans in the city. It's our home ground, so we will do whatever it takes to win."

The midfielder also highlighted the impact that Hero HIL is creating by giving young players a platform to rub shoulders with some of the best international players in the world.

"Sometimes, as juniors, you're left wondering when you'll get a chance to play for the senior team, but now this league gives junior players a chance to play with the top players from around the globe. If we raise the standards at the highest level, the grassroots system is bound to follow."

Women's hockey is on the rise and we want to take it even further. The Hero HIL is a great platform to do that, even for the juniors and the state players. It's a great learning experience for them - to watch and learn, not only from the women's matches but also the men's games," Dung Dung reckoned.

The two players also highlight the value of interactions with international players in developing their game. "There's a lot that we can learn from the foreign players, and there are things they will learn from us as well. So, we'll pick their brains on some basics and try to learn new skills," said Kumari.

"Initially, we would be a bit scared, but now we approach the international players without much hesitation. When there are moments when we can't execute a skill or convert a chance, we get irritated. So, we ask them for their advice and they're happy to share their suggestions. In fact, they also ask questions sometimes," her compatriot added.

Both players are thrilled at the prospect of sharing the field with Agustina Albertario and Agostina Alonso - two of Argentina's well-established players who won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2022 and the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Sharing their mutual admiration for the two Argentine stars who will be part of the Ranchi Royals, Kumari said, "The Argentine players come in with plenty of experience, especially Agustina Albertario and Agostina Alonso. They're great players. I'm excited to share the dressing room with them and play alongside them."

"They're a bit older than us and have played more matches, so they have a lot more experience. That's something we can learn from. The more we interact with them, the better it will be for us," Dung Dung added.

With the likes of Sakshi Rana and Kanika Siwach on their side, Ranchi Royals have talented young Indian players who played at the recently concluded Junior Women's World Cup in Chile.

Sharing her advice for these young players coming into the squad, Kumari emphasised how they must relish the game. She said, "For the young players that are coming into the squad, they have to keep doing what they're doing and enjoy the game. That's the most important thing. My only advice to them would be to back their technique and skills, and give it their best shot."

The Hero Women's Hockey India League will begin on December 28 with the hosts Ranchi Royals taking on the SG Pipers. (ANI)

