Hubli (Karnataka) [India], February 25 (ANI): The highly anticipated Ranji Trophy final between Jammu & Kashmir and Karnataka turned tense on Wednesday when J&K captain Paras Dogra lost his composure and headbutted a Karnataka fielder during Day 2 of the match at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground.

The incident unfolded in the 101st over of J&K's innings, as Dogra and Kanhaiya Wadhawan were consolidating a steady partnership. Following an edge from a delivery by Prasidh Krishna that went for four, Dogra exchanged words with substitute fielder KV Aneesh at forward short leg. Moments later, Dogra charged at Aneesh and made contact with his helmet, prompting immediate intervention from Mayank Agarwal. Aneesh reportedly had been engaging in persistent sledging, which is believed to have triggered Dogra's reaction.

Umpires swiftly stepped in to control the situation. While Dogra offered an apology soon after, Aneesh rejected it outright. KL Rahul and Agarwal, fielding nearby, joined in with verbal exchanges directed at Dogra, further escalating tensions on the field. Dogra was earlier retired hurt on the opening day after being struck on the glove by a rising bouncer from pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak.

The match saw another on-field confrontation shortly after, this time involving pacer Vyshak and batter Wadhawan. During a single attempt, Wadhawan's left elbow brushed past the pacer, leading to a face-to-face standoff that required umpire and teammate intervention. This time, Dogra remained calm at the other end.

Last week, Dogra joined an elite list by becoming only the second player after Wasim Jaffer to score 10,000 runs in Ranji Trophy history.

He achieved this feat in his side's semi-final clash against Bengal in Kalyani. After Bengal was bundled out for 328/10 following an outstanding hundred from Sudip Kumar Gharami, Dogra walked out to bat at No.4 when his side was struggling at 13/2 and made 58 runs off 112 balls before Mukesh Kumar removed him. J&K won the match by six wickets to enter the first-ever Ranji Trophy final.

Batting first in their maiden Ranji Trophy final, Jammu & Kashmir posted 284 for two on Day 1, highlighted by Shubham Pundir's century and Yawer Hassan's 88. On Day 2, the side continued to build on their total, with Wadhawan departing for 70. Dogra remained unbeaten on 51 off 142 balls alongside Sahil Lotra, who was 8 not out, as J&K reached 432 for five in 134 overs at the time of writing this report. (ANI)

