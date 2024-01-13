Rajkot, Jan 13 (PTI) Defending champions Saurashtra were staring at defeat after being left tottering at 148 for six in their second innings against Haryana in their Ranji Trophy Group A match here on Saturday.

With Haryana left-arm spinner grabbing three wickets on day two of the contest to wipe out Saurashtra's top order, the side led by India cricketer Jaydev Unadkat could lose the match on Day 3 itself as the defending champions have a lead of just 93 runs and only the tail-enders to fall back on.

Also Read | Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Create History, Enter Malaysia Open 2024 Final With Comeback Victory Against South Korean Oppositions.

Haryana, after dismissing Saurashtra for 145 on Friday, took the first-innings lead before their innings folded up for 200 with opener Ankit Kumar (74) and Himanshu Rana (70) working hard for their half-centuries.

The duo kept Haryana afloat and helped it take a first-innings lead of 55 runs before Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (3/58), Parth Bhut (3/34) and Yuvrajsinh Dodiya (4/55) dismissed them for 200 in 67 overs.

Also Read | NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd T20I 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Hamilton.

But the 55-run lead came in handy to put pressure on Saurashtra batters in the second innings, who succumbed to pressure tactics with dependable opener Harvik Desai departing for 15 and Cheteshwar Pujara, after getting a good start, getting dismissed on 43 by a Sindhu delivery.

Brief Scores:

Saurashtra 145 and 148/6 in 54 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 43, Arpit Vasavada 45; Nishant Sindhu 3/50). Haryana 200 in 67 overs (Ankit Kumar 74, Himanshu Rana 70; Yuvrajsinh Dodiya 4/55, Parth Bhut 3/34, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 3/58).

In Pune: Jharkhand 403 in 126.2 overs (Kumar Suraj 83, Virat Singh 108; Hitesh Walunj 6/91). Maharashtra 149/1 in 42 overs (Pavan Shah not out 64, Naushad Shaikh not out 63).

In Delhi: Services: 424/3 in 154 overs (Nitin Tanwar 61, Ravi Chauhan 107, Anshul Gupta 128 not out, Rajat Paliwal 67 not out). Rajasthan.

In Ahmedabad: Manipur 75 and 65 in 32 overs (Aditya Sarwate 5/10) lost to Vidarbha 230 in 80.3 overs (Aditya Sarwate 69) by innings and 90 runs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)