Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Karnataka's Smaran Ravichandran continues his red-hot form by scoring twin centuries during the Ranji Trophy semi-final clash against Uttarakhand on Monday in Lucknow.

In Karnataka's first innings, Smaran smashed 135 runs, helping his side to finish on a massive 736 runs. In Karnataka's 2nd outing with the bat, he compiled a stunning 127 off 149 balls, including 12 fours and three sixes.

Uttarakhand resumed on day 4 on 149/5. With efforts from Vidyadhar Patil (3/40), Vijaykumar Vyshak (3/45), Shreyas Gopal (241), Shikhar Shetty (1/39) and Prasidh Krishna (1/62), Uttarakhand was bundled out for just 233, trailing by 503 runs.

In reply, Mayank Agarwal and Kruthik Krishna had a fine start before Agarwal was removed by Abhay Negi for 21. Krishna also raised his bat again as he completed his twin fifty in the match. He made 52 off 97 balls before Avneesh Sudha removed him.

Shreyas Gopal (0) and Karun Nair (8) had a disappointing outing with the bat in Karnataka's second inning, while along with Smaran, star batter KL Rahul followed his century in the first innings with a blissful 70*.

Karnataka finished day 4 on 299/6, leading by 802 runs with Rahul unbeaten on the crease.

In Kalyani, Jammu and Kashmir scripted history as they marched into their first-ever Ranji Trophy final after securing a six-wicket victory over Bengal in the 2025-26 edition's semifinal clash on Wednesday.

Despite a legendary first-innings bowling performance by veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, Bengal's batting order collapsed spectacularly in the second innings, leaving J-K needing just 126 runs in the chase to script a historic victory.

Chasing 126 for a spot in the final, J-K faced some early jitters. Akash Deep struck twice in quick succession to remove the openers, leaving J-K at 12/2 in 3.5 overs. However, Shubham Pundir (27) and Vanshaj Sharma (43*) steadied the ship and eventually helped J&K win the match by six wickets. (ANI)

