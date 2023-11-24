London, Nov 24 (PTI) Star Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan has undergone a minor lower-back surgery in the UK and is expected to recover soon, according to the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

The talismanic spinner though will miss the Big Bash League, starting December 7.

A statement issued by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Friday said Rashid, who played a vital role in the team's success against teams such as England and Pakistan in the World Cup in India, had been operated upon by a top surgeon in the UK.

"Afghanistan's cricket sensation, @rashidkhan_19, underwent a minor lower back surgery with the expertise of renowned surgeon Dr. James Alibone in the UK. He has been rested for a brief while and is expected to recover soon," said the ACB statement on X.

Fellow cricketer Mohammad Nabi posted an image of Rashid post surgery and wrote, "Get well soon king".

On Thursday, Rashid's BBL side Adelaide Strikers had announced that Rashid would undergo a minor operation soon.

Rashid has been playing for the Strikers since 2017.

"Rashid is a beloved member of the Strikers and a fan favourite who has been with us for seven years, so he will be extremely missed this summer," Tim Nielsen, GM of Cricket at Adelaide Strikers, said.

"Rashid loves Adelaide and the Strikers, and we know how much he loves playing in the BBL, and we support him as he has treatment for this injury to ensure his long-term involvement in the game.

"Our list management and coaching staff will now look at our options for replacing Rashid for the upcoming season and a replacement player will be announced in due course."

Rashid, who was part of Afghanistan's spirited campaign in the ODI World Cup in India, had earlier threatened to skip BBL to protest Australia cancelling an ODI series against them.

