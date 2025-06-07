Sports News | Rayhan Eagles Last Hole to End Streak of Missed Cuts on Korn Ferry

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. India's Rayhan Thomas landed an eagle on his final hole of the second round to produce a solid four-under 68 and end a run of missed cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Agency News PTI| Jun 07, 2025 11:00 AM IST
Sports News | Rayhan Eagles Last Hole to End Streak of Missed Cuts on Korn Ferry

Greer (US), Jun 7 (PTI) India's Rayhan Thomas landed an eagle on his final hole of the second round to produce a solid four-under 68 and end a run of missed cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The 25-year-old, who shot two-under 69 at Par-71 Thornblade Club on the first day and added a 68 at par-72 Carolina Country Club on the second day, lied at Tied-51st in the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

He was T-70 at the end of the first round.

Thomas had an action-filled round with five birdies and a closing eagle besides three bogeys.

He was two-over for the day and four-under for the tournament when he came to the ninth, his closing hole of the day. The cut was likely at six-under Thomas needed an eagle to have a chance. He eagled it and ensured weekend action.

He had missed five cuts and withdrawn once in last six starts. His best has been T-7 in his second event of the year in Bahamas in January.

Austin Smotherman followed up a bogey-free seven-under 65 at Carolina Country Club with a nine-under 62 at Thornblade Club with 10 birdies to get to 16-under 127 for the best 36-hole score of his Korn Ferry Tour career.

    A+
    A-
