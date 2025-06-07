Andorra vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: England have begun well in the World Cup qualifiers with two wins out of two in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers so far. They next face Andorra away from home this evening, looking to continue their winning run. Andorra have been the whipping boys of European football for some years now and they have already lost twice so far. It will take a special effort from them to stop this English juggernaut. England under Thomas Tuchel will be keen on maintaining their dominance in the group and their real test will likely come up in the main competition. Andorra versus England is likely to be telecast on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 9:30 PM IST. Norway 3-0 Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Erling Haaland Scores as Martin Odegaard and Co Stun Former European Champions.

Harry Kane will be leading the attacking line for England with Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka on the wings. Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is on his way to Real Madrid, will be part of the back four for the Three Lions. Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, along with Declan Rice, will look to impose themselves in the central areas and try and create an opening for the forward line.

Andorra have everyone fit and available for this game, which is a positive. Iker Alvarez in goal should expect a busy day at work with England's attacking prowess. Christian Garcia will be part of the back four and he will partner with Moises San Nicholas here. The attack will be led by Ricard Fernandez Betriu with Joan Cervos as the playmaker. Gibraltar 0-7 Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Franjo Ivanovic, Andrej Kramaric Net Braces as Luka Modric and Co Register Dominant Win.

When is Andorra vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Andorra National Football Team vs England National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match is set to be played on Saturday, June 7. The Andorra vs England football match will be held at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona and it starts at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Andorra vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Andorra vs England live telecast is likely to be available on Sony Sports Network TV channels. For Andorra vs England online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Andorra vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Andorra vs England, live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Andorra lack the quality to match up to England, with the visitors scoring for fun here.

