Bogota (Colombia) Feb 9 (PTI) Rayhan Thomas shared the lead in the early stages of the third round, but then stalled at the Astara Golf Championship, slipping to tied 15th here.

Rayhan faltered badly at the finish with a triple bogey on the 18th before which he bogeyed the eighth and the 14th at the Lagos Course at Country Club de Bogotá.

Also Read | SA vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Tri-Series 2025 2nd ODI: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Lahore.

It was particularly disappointing as the eighth was a Par-5, where he dropped a shot and the 18th was also a Par-5, where dropped a triple bogey.

He finished with 1-over 72 and slipped to 10-under and tied 15tth.

Also Read | Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Kyle Westmoreland set the course record, carding a 10-under 61 to take the third-round lead.

Johnny Keefer carded a bogey-free 10-under 61, tying his career low round and matched Westmoreland for the Lagos Course record.

The runner-up at last week's Panama Championship is two shot behind Westmoreland

First-year member Seungtaek Lee (66) at 14-under was tied third with South African Christo Lamprecht (67) and two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner Tyson Alexander (66).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)