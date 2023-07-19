Leipzig [Germany], July 19 (ANI): German football club, RB Leipzig has siged 18-year-old El Chadaille Bitshiabun from Paris Saint Germain on a five year deal.

As per RB Leipzig's website, "RB Leipzig has completed the signing of talented defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu. The 18-year-old has joined French champions Paris Saint-Germain and signed a long-term contract valid until 2028. The 1.96m left-footed centre-back will wear the number 5."

Bitshiabu made his first-team debut for PSG in the French Cup in 2021 aged just 16 years and 213 days. His first appearance in Ligue 1 came in April 2022.

Overall, the youngster played 19 competitive games for PSG’s first team, including one in the UEFA Champions League (against FC Bayern in March 2023). Bitshiabu currently plays for France's U19s and has won three caps for them to date.

After completing the signing with RB Leipzig El Chadaille Bitshiabun said, “I’m delighted to now be a part of RB Leipzig. The club has a great reputation in France, partly because of their on-the-pitch success, but also because young players can undergo incredible development here at the highest level."

He added, "Max Eberl and the management showed me the club’s unique and exciting path, which lured me in right away. I cannot wait to start getting ready for the new season together with the team.”

Max Eberl, board member for Sport in RB Leipzig club siad, “El Chadaille is one of the most exciting young defenders in Europe and we’re proud that he now plays for RB Leipzig. Even though he just turned 18 in May, he’s already played 19 times for PSG’s first team at the top level and that just shows the kind of quality he possesses."

He added, "El Chadaille is extremely quick, strong in the air, a tough tackler and good on the ball too. The fact that he’s also left-footed means he perfectly fits the kind of player we wanted."

While concluding he said, "Nevertheless, he’s still really young and has moved to a new country and new club. El Chadaille will get the time he needs to settle in here so that he can slowly start to perform to his best and help us out on the pitch.” (ANI)

