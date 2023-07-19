Former Real Madrid and Sevilla midfielder Isco has accused former Sevilla’s sporting director Monchi of assaulting him during his tenure at the club. Despite joining Sevilla from Real Madrid just five months earlier, Isco left the club in December 2022 after a failed move to Union Berlin. Having been on the fringes at Real Madrid in recent years, the Spanish midfielder joined Sevilla in the summer of 2022. Isco had 19 appearances for Sevilla, however he only managed to score one goal throughout that time. His playing time has also substantially decreased since head coach Jorge Sampaoli took over in October, giving him fewer opportunity to contribute on the pitch. Manchester United Sign Inter Milan Goalkeeper Andre Onana

In an interview with the Spanish newspaper Marca, Isco said: "As the [January transfer window] approached, I saw a lot of strange things within the club,' Isco added. 'They called my agent to look for a move, without talking to me first. When I found out, I went to speak to Monchi directly. I said 'Hey, I heard about this. I don't know if you want me or not... Be honest with me, and we'll sort it out.'

'After that conversation, Monchi was telling everyone that I wanted to leave, which wasn't true. He started calling me every day, me and my agent, bothering us to sign the termination [of the contract]. So I went and spoke to him again and I said 'Look Monchi, you're not being honest with me... I want to stay and you're saying I want to go.'

'I told him he was the biggest liar I'd come across in the world of football, and he assaulted me. He went for me, grabbed me by the neck, and we had to be separated. After that I didn't want to carry on there under any circumstances.'

He led Malaga to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals in 2013 where they lost 3-2 to Jürgen Klopp's Borussia Dortmund. Real Madrid signed him in 2013 for €30 million from Malaga. In August 2022, Isco joined Sevilla on a free transfer after spending nine years at Real Madrid. He won five Champions Leagues and three league titles during his time at Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo Claims 'Saudi Pro League is Better Than MLS' After Lionel Messi Inter Miami Move

Ramon Rodrguez Verdejo, also known as Monchi, was Sevilla's director of football for 21 years over two spells. Last month, Monchi left Sevilla to join Unai Emery at Aston Villa and become president of football operations. Coach Unai Emery and Sevilla director Monchi both have a lot of success in Europa League tournaments, winning the title three times in a row from 2014 to 2016. Moreover, they won this tournament again in 2021, beating Manchester United in the final.

