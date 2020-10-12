Sharjah, Oct 12 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 82 runs in an IPL match here on Monday.
Brief Scores:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 194 for 2 in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 73 not out, Aaron Finch 47; Prasidh Krishna 1/42).
Kolkata Knight Riders: 112 for 9 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 34; Chris Morris 2/17, Washington Sundar 2/20).
