Sharjah, Oct 12 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 82 runs in an IPL match here on Monday.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 194 for 2 in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 73 not out, Aaron Finch 47; Prasidh Krishna 1/42).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 112 for 9 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 34; Chris Morris 2/17, Washington Sundar 2/20).

