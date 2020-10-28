Abu Dhabi, Oct 28 (PTI) Put in to bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 164 for 6 in their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians here on Wednesday.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 164 for 6 in 20 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 74, Josh Philippe 33; Jasprit Bumrah 3/14).

