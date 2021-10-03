Sharjah, Oct 3 (PTI) Glenn Maxwell scored 57 off 33 balls while Devdutt Padikkal contributed 40 in Royal Challengers Bangalore's 164 for 7 against Punjab Kings in an IPL match on Sunday.

Skipper Virat Kohli scored 25 while Mohammed Shami (3/39) and Moises Henriques (3/12) were the chief wicket takers.

This is the highest total this season in Sharjah.

Brief Scores: RCB 164/7 (Glenn Maxwell 57 off 33 balls, Devdutt Padikkal 40 off 38 balls, Moises Henriques 3/12, Mohammed Shami 3/39).

