New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) met here on Monday for the first time after the Tokyo Games to prepare a road map for the upcoming major events and finalise the Target Olympic Podium Scheme for 2024 and 2028 Olympics.

During the meeting, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur called for a fair evaluation of performances of the athletes, asking for sharper focus on the big-ticket events like the Olympic Games, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

"It is the first meeting of the re-constituted MOC which was addressed by the Sports Minister after the Tokyo Olympics," a Sports Ministry source told PTI.

"In the meeting, the members planned about 2022 Asian Games, 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and 2024 Paris Olympics.

"Besides, the members also discussed about finalisation of TOPS core group for 2024 and development group for 2028."

Thakur said it would be fair to examine what the TOPS has achieved so far.

He said the MOC members have the experience to suggest some changes that can tweak the system to help India get better results in the Olympics Games in Paris.

He asked the MOC members to create an atmosphere of positivity in the Indian sporting ecosystem by strengthening the institutional framework for better results in future.

The minister said the government is not shying away from spending money on sports and would not hesitate to increase the budget.

With seven new inductees, the number of former international athletes in the MOC has gone up to eight.

The new inductees are 2003 World Athletics Championships long jump medallist Anju Bobby George, former India hockey captain Sardara Singh, rifle shooting legend Anjali Bhagwat, ex India football captain Baichung Bhutia, former hockey captain and CEO Olympic Gold Quest Viren Rasquinha, table tennis star Monalisa Mehta and badminton ace Trupti Murgunde.

