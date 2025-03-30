Kylian Mbappe has now netted 33 goals for the club this season, the most for any player in their debut season for Real Madrid, matching club legend Cristiano Ronaldo's record. Kylian Mbappe scored a brace against CD Leganes in Real Madrid vs Leganes La Liga 2024-25 match to achieve the feat. CR7 played a total of 35 matches in his debut season for Real Madrid, scoring 33 goals and providing 8 assists. Mbappe has played in 45 matches so far to match the record while providing five assists. While Ronaldo scored goals in a lesser number of matches, Mbappe has a chance to surpass his idol with many matches still left this season. 'Lot Of Advice', Kylian Mbappe Praises Portugal Star Cristiano Ronaldo After Equalling Club Record of Most Goals on Debut Season For Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe Matches Cristiano Ronaldo's Record:

