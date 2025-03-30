In a clash, which could have ended in sadness, Kylian Mbappe became Real Madrid's saviour in a match against Leganes in La Liga 2024 -25. Heading into the second-half 1-2 down, Los Blancos made a stellar comeback and ensured their La Liga 2024-25 title hopes remained alive, with the points level with league leaders Barcelona after a narrow win over Los Pepineros. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for Madrid, giving his side the early lead, but Diego Garcia and Dani Raba stuck two goals for Leganes in quick-time to take lead. Jude Bellingham levelled the score of Madrid in the early part of second-half, but had to wait for an stunning spot-kick from Mbappe, who scored the decisive goal of the match for the host. Barcelona 3-0 Osasuna La Liga 2024-25: Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo and Robert Lewandowski Score Each As Blaugrana Extend Lead In Standings Over Real Madrid.

Real Madrid Win 3-2 in La Liga 2024-25

