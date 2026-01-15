Albacete [Spain], January 15 (ANI): Real Madrid's Copa del Rey campaign came to an end with a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Albacete in the last round-of-16 stage.

Substitute Jefte Betancor scored twice as second-tier Albacete pulled off a dramatic 3-2 victory, as per the Real Madrid website.

Albacete took the lead in the 42nd minute with Javi Villar's header from a corner kick, courtesy of a precise cross from Jose Lazo.

Real Madrid equalised just before halftime, thanks to Franco Mastantuono's quick reaction to pounce on the rebound after Dean Huijsen's header was saved by Albacete goalkeeper Raul Lizoain, following Arda Guler's corner kick.

The score was 1-1 at half-time, and after the break, Arbeloa's side took control of the game. They almost took the lead again from a set piece. Arda Guler took a free-kick in the 68th minute, and Gonzalo's header narrowly missed the target.

Real Madrid kept pushing, with Palacios and Manuel Angel making their debuts, but in the 82nd minute, Jefte made it 2-1 for Albacete.

There were just over ten minutes left to equalise, and the Whites grabbed an equaliser in stoppage time after a series of corners.

Arda Guler played the ball in again, and this time it was Gonzalo who scored with a beautiful header. Everything seemed destined for extra time, but in the dying moments of the game, Jefte scored and sent Albacete through to the next round. (ANI)

