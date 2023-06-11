Madrid [Spain], June 11 (ANI): Fran Garcia has joined Real Madrid. The left-back returns to the club where he spent seven seasons after a three-year stint at Rayo Vallecano, where he has amassed experience (72 games in the Primera Division) and has become one of the league's top defenders. In last season's championship, he was the outfield player to have played the most minutes (3,408).

According to the official website of Real Madrid, at the age of 23, Fran Garcia knows exactly what it's like to wear the Real Madrid shirt. He made his debut with the first team in a 2018/19 Copa del Rey match against Melilla and provided an assist.

He was then in the Castilla team for the first of his two seasons. He came to the academy side after playing in different youth teams since he joined the club in 2013 to play in the under-15s.

After seven seasons in the youth academy, in 2020 he moved to Rayo and helped the club gain promotion to the Primera Division. He was an ever-present player on the left side of the Vallecano team, playing 40 games last season and scoring 2 goals. (ANI)

