Madrid [Spain], June 6 (ANI): Real Madrid's player Vinicius Junior won the EFE Trophy for the Best Ibero-American player of 2022. He received the award on Monday.

EFE Trophy is an annual football award given by the EFE news agency since the 1990-91 season to the best Latin-American player in Spanish football. Recipients are selected based on assessments from the agency's sports editors.

In 2022, he won the Champions League, La Liga, the e European Super Cup and the Spanish Super Cup.

The 22-year-old won the Club World Cup and the Copa del Rey in 2023 with Real Madrid.

In all competitions for Real Madrid, he has made 225 appearances and scored 59 goals and provided 64 assists.

According to the official website of Real Madrid, Vinicius Junior after receiving the award said, "This award means a lot to me personally as there have been some great players who have won it before and standing alongside them is very important to me. I really hope to continue this way next season and for the rest of my time at Real Madrid".

The Brazilian national further added, "I always want to be at my best and being alongside these players who have won it before helps me to keep working hard and evolving to always be at my best. We always aim to win as many trophies as possible and continue to improve in order to put Madrid where they deserve to be, which is to win everything".

In the 2022/23 La Liga season, Real Madrid finished in the second position with 78 points. They played 38 matches, winning 24, losing eight and drawing six. (ANI)

