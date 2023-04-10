Liverpool, Apr 10 (AP) The body in charge of professional referees said it will review a clash between Andy Robertson and assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis during Liverpool's game against Arsenal on Sunday.

Video replays appeared to show Hatzidakis raise his arm when colliding with the Liverpool defender after the halftime whistle was blown at the Premier League game at Anfield. Sky Sports cameras zooming in on the confrontation showed Hatzidakis seemingly throwing up his arm and making contact with Robertson, who gesticulated that he had been hit by the official.

In a statement, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) confirmed it would look into the matter.

“PGMOL is aware of an incident involving assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at halftime during the Liverpool v Arsenal fixture at Anfield," it said. "We will review the matter in full once the game has concluded.”

Liverpool fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2, with Roberto Firmino scoring an 87th-minute equalizer.

After the match, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was unable to cast any light on the incident with Robertson.

“I know it happened but I didn't watch it," Klopp said. "If it happened the pictures will speak for themselves.” (AP)

