Panaji (Goa) [India], May 7 (ANI): FC Goa and Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) will both look to carry forward the momentum and keep their top-two hopes alive when they take on Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC respectively, in round-six Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) games here on Sunday.

Goa kept Kerala Blasters' celebrations on ice with a come-from-behind 3-1 victory the other day, also opening a window for atleast four teams to still try and finish in the top-two and secure a Next Gen Cup berth.

Also Read | LSG vs KKR Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Quinton de Kock Shines As Lucknow Beat Struggling Kolkata.

Kerala were on course to join Bengaluru FC as the two teams to book their tickets for the United Kingdom where the Next Gen Cup will take place for the first time. But a defeat means Kerala now need two points in their remaining two games to secure a top-two spot. They have 12 points from five outings. Goa are in sixth place with seven points from five engagements.

The top two teams in the RFDL will qualify for the tournament. The Next Gen Cup will be hosted by the Premier League (PL) as part of its longstanding partnership with the Hero Indian Super League to support the development of football in the country.

Also Read | Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic To Book Madrid Open 2022 Final Berth.

Mumbai, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the table without managing to win a single game or score a goal. Goa were brilliant against Kerala, showing skill and fighting spirit of the highest order to snap a three-game winless run. The Gaurs will start favourites against Mumbai who have looked out of sorts.

The RF Young Champs, who are on a three-game unbeaten run, also have seven points from five matches and will hope to beat Kerala to keep their hopes alive. Having the youngest squad in the competition, Arata Izumi's boys played out of their skins to beat Jamshedpur in their last match and will look to put their best foot forward against a strong Kerala side who saw their perfect run come to an end against Goa. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)