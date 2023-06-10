London [UK], June 10 (ANI): Australia legend Ricky Ponting believes England's 'Bazball' revolution was built keeping in mind of the upcoming the Ashes, but their plans might "backfire" in the series.

Ponting, speaking at the ICC World Test Championship Final at The Oval on Friday, feels England's bowlers will struggle if the boundaries are brought in and grounds are prepared to the "fast and flat" criteria described earlier this summer by England captain Ben Stokes.

Ponting also warned that England should be aware of the dangers of constructing conditions to suit their ultra-attacking batting philosophy.

"It's been refreshing to see England's win-at-all-costs mentality, not caring about losing a game - or not putting that ahead of trying to win a game. For that fact, I can't wait for the Ashes to start," ICC quoted Ponting as saying.

"I'm really intrigued to see what conditions England want to play that style of cricket. Because if they want the flatter wickets with smaller boundaries, it might just backfire on their bowling group. That's the biggest thing for me," he added.

When the ball is moving, the English trio of James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, and Stuart Broad are at their most threatening.

And, if they don't get as much help, Ponting believes Australia's powerful batting lineup has the potential to step up.

"Their batters will want flatter wickets and their bowlers will want the other. Broad, Anderson and Robinson will want pitches that will offer them something. If they don't have those wickets for their bowling attack, we'll see how they go against the Aussie batters," Ponting added.

"We've got a pretty good idea of what both teams are going to look like. We know the way England are going to play, and I don't think Australia are going to deviate from the way they've played over the last two years because it's held them in great stead all around the world. It's the conditions that I can't wait to see," the Australian legend said.

The first Ashes Test begins on 16 June at Edgbaston, with Australia potentially facing a four-day turnaround after the conclusion of the World Test Championship final. (ANI)

