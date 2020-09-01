Dubai [UAE], September 1 (ANI): Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting on Tuesday oversaw his first training session with the squad.

The former Australian cricketer met the Delhi Capitals squad and got down to business at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

"Bhaag bhaag bhaag aaya sher aaya sher. Coach @RickyPonting oversaw his first training session with the DC squad today," Delhi Capitals tweeted.

IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19-November 10 across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

Earlier on Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that 13 personnel including two players have tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the board did not specify as to which team had how many confirmed cases. The identity of the players and staff was also not revealed.

"13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," the BCCI had said in an official release. (ANI)

