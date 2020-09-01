England have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third and final game of the three-match T20I series at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. The hosts remain unchanged while the visitors have made three changes and brought in Sarfaraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz and debutant Haier Ali. After the series opener was washed out due to rain, Eoin Morgan’s men emerged victorious in the second clash to take a 1-0 lead. England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Score and Updates.

Bowling from both the teams was off the mark in the previous game which treated fans with a high-scoring game. The pitch was flat in the second game and similar conditions are expected for this clash as well. And with conditions being in favour of the batsmen, yet another game of a team chasing a huge target can be expected. Eoin Mogan, Babar Azam and Other Key Players to Watch Out for in Manchester.

The weather in Manchester is also tipped to remain fair, so a full game can be expected. Eoin Morgan and Dawid Malan scored brilliant half-centuries to take their side to a series lead and will be hoping to replicate a similar feat in this game as well.

Pakistan were also brilliant in their innings with Mohammad Hafeez and Babar Azam scoring half-centuries each but were let down by their bowling as the visitors were unable to defend 195 runs. The Men in Green will be hoping to put that right and win the final game to get level in the series and end the tour on a high.

Playing XI

England: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow(w), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan(c), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

