PAK vs ENG Live Score Updates: England are aiming to register yet another series win as they take on Pakistan in the final T20I of the series. The encounter takes place at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday (September 1). With the series opener being washed out due to rain and the second game going to the Three Lions, Eoin Morgan and Co are leading the series 1-0 and are eyeing to clinch the last game as well. On the other hand, the Babar Azam-led side will want to make a comeback to end what had been a dismal tour on a winning note. Meanwhile, fans must stay tuned to get the live updates of Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I. Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I 2020: Manchester Weather and Rain Forecast, Check Pitch Report of Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

The second game of the series resulted to be a thrilling one. However, the home team eventually came on top thanks to a blistering knock from their skipper Eoin Morgan. Chasing a challenging score of 196 runs, the southpaw scored 66 off 33 deliveries and took the game away from the visitors. Apart from him, Dawid Malan (54*) and Jonny Bairstow (44) played crucial knocks for the Three Lions. Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I 2020: Eoin Mogan, Babar Azam and Other Key Players to Watch Out for in Manchester.

Speaking of Pakistan’s performance, Veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez played a fiery innings of 69 runs off just 35 deliveries whereas skipper Babar Azam scored 56 runs. Pakistan were firmly placed at the driver’s seat after posting 195/4 while batting first. However, they were let down by their bowlers who gave away too many runs in the powerplay and death overs.

Owing to England’s off-late performances in white-ball cricket, one would back them to come on top in the final game. However, Pakistan have the knack of defying the odds. Hence, Eoin Morgan’s men can’t afford to get complacent.