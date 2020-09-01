Mohammad Hafeez gets into the act. He smashes two huge sixes of Adil Rashid as Pakistan reaches the 100-run mark in the 11th over. Well, both the batsmen are set now as Visitors are towards a mammoth first-innings total.
Haider Ali gets a reprieve. He didn't connect a big shot off Lewis Gregory properly but Sam Billing failed to judge the ball to the boundary ropes and the ball goes away for four. Meanwhile, runs from the over.
Spin introduced in the attack in the form of Adil Rashid. The leg-spinner didn't make a great start as he concedes 11 runs from his first over. Pakistan are definitely back in the game as Haider Ali is approaching towards a top-class fifty.
Sensational hit from Haider Ali. This 19-year-old lad is certainly making a statement here and Pakistan will be delighted. On the other hand, Mohammad Hafeez has also assessed the conditions. Meanwhile, 12 runs from the eighth over.
Mohammad Hafeez finally gets off the mark and that too with a six off Tom Curran. Well, the visitors might have two early wickets, but the scoring rate hasn't gone down. Hafeez and Haider Ali need to build up a substantial partnership while England will hunt for their third wicket.
Mohammad Hafeez is the new man in for Pakistan. He scored a staggering fifty in the last game and will want to replicate his heroics. Meanwhile, Haider Ali continues to make full use of the field restrictions. He smashes Chris Jordan for a couple of boundaries as he Pakistan approach the 50-run mark.
OUT! Another one bites the dust for Pakistan and this time it's the skipper Babar Azam. Tom Curran gets the big wicket in his first over. Huge setback for Pakistan as England have strengthened their grip over the match. Azam gets bamboozled by an inswining delivery as his stumps goes for a walk. Babar Azam b Tom Curran
Eoin Morgan introduces Chris Jordon in the fourth over. The veteran pacer makes a good start as he didn't let Babar Azam and Haider Ali to open their arms. Only five from Jordan's first over.
Skipper Babar Azam gets into the act. He smashes Saqib Mahmood for three glorious boundaries in the third over. Well, the visitors might have lost an early wicket but they are still keen to utilize the powerplay. 15 from the third over.
Haider Ali starts his international career with style. The 19-year-old sensation makes his intentions very clear by smashing a huge six of his second delivery. Interesting prospect for Pakistan.
PAK vs ENG Live Score Updates: England are aiming to register yet another series win as they take on Pakistan in the final T20I of the series. The encounter takes place at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday (September 1). With the series opener being washed out due to rain and the second game going to the Three Lions, Eoin Morgan and Co are leading the series 1-0 and are eyeing to clinch the last game as well. On the other hand, the Babar Azam-led side will want to make a comeback to end what had been a dismal tour on a winning note. Meanwhile, fans must stay tuned to get the live updates of Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I. Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I 2020: Manchester Weather and Rain Forecast, Check Pitch Report of Old Trafford Cricket Ground.
The second game of the series resulted to be a thrilling one. However, the home team eventually came on top thanks to a blistering knock from their skipper Eoin Morgan. Chasing a challenging score of 196 runs, the southpaw scored 66 off 33 deliveries and took the game away from the visitors. Apart from him, Dawid Malan (54*) and Jonny Bairstow (44) played crucial knocks for the Three Lions. Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I 2020: Eoin Mogan, Babar Azam and Other Key Players to Watch Out for in Manchester.
Speaking of Pakistan’s performance, Veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez played a fiery innings of 69 runs off just 35 deliveries whereas skipper Babar Azam scored 56 runs. Pakistan were firmly placed at the driver’s seat after posting 195/4 while batting first. However, they were let down by their bowlers who gave away too many runs in the powerplay and death overs.
Owing to England’s off-late performances in white-ball cricket, one would back them to come on top in the final game. However, Pakistan have the knack of defying the odds. Hence, Eoin Morgan’s men can’t afford to get complacent.