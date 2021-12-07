Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 7 (ANI): Ridhima Dilawari will have a chance to pick up a title towards the end of the season as the Women's Pro Golf Tour comes to closing stages with the 14th Leg of the Tour.

In a field that is relatively slimmer as the season approaches the end, some of the in-form names have skipped the event to participate in the Ladies European Tour Q-School in Spain. As many as 12 Indian pros are in Spain this week, 10 in the pre-qualifier and 2 in the final.

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski Admits to Having a 'Feeling of Sadness' After Missing Out on Ballon d'Or 2021 Title, Hopes That Lionel Messi's Supportive Words Were Genuine.

Ridhima Dilawari, Saaniya Sharma, Neha Tripathi, Smriti Mehra and Lakhmehar Pardesi are among the names that will start as favourites for the event, which carries a purse of INR 7 lakh.Five amateurs, Rishika Muralidhar, Jahnavi Prakhya, Nishna Patel, Smriti Bhargav and Zara Anand are also in the fray.

The Order of Merit leader, Amandeep Drall has skipped the event but with some of the other contenders also not playing in Kolkata, she is assured of the Order of Merit honours.

Also Read | India vs South Africa 2021-22 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Live Streaming, Broadcast in India, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of India's Tour of South Africa.

Tee times for Round 1 of the Women's Pro Golf Tour 2021 -- Leg 14 Tollygunge Golf Club, Kolkata are: 9:00 am -- Jyotsana Singh; Riya Yadav; Rhea Jha, 9:10 am -- Smriti Mehra; Rishika Muralidhar (A); Oviya Reddi, 9:20 am -- Lakhmehar Pardesi; Nishna Patel (A); Smriti Bhargav (A), 9:35 am -- Geetika Ahuja; Neha Tripathi; Jahnavi Prakhya (A), 9:45 am -- Khushi Khanijau; Shweta Mansingh; Ridhima Dilawari, 9:55 am -- Marshneil Prasad; Saaniya Sharma; Zara Anand (A), and 10:05 am -- Ishvari Prasanna; Rhea Purvi S.; Anisha Agarwalla. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)