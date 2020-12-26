New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): After the successful first edition of the Fit India Dialogue hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September, which saw Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, fitness icon Milind Sonam, among others, interacting with the PM, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju recently anchored the second edition of the Fit India Dialogue where he interacted with fitness and sports icons from different age and genres.

The dialogue was led by one of India's oldest sporting icons Milkha Singh along with Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia and Indian national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand.

During the dialogue, the panellists not only shared details about their fitness mantra but also spoke in-depth about how India's perception of fitness has changed in the past few decades.

While few icons shared tips on how one can remain fit at any age, others showed few basic exercises that they perform regularly to maintain peak fitness.

To strengthen the clarion call made by PM Modi to make India a fitter nation, Rijiju had on Tuesday shared his fitness video and urged all the countrymen to join the initiative by posting their fitness videos.

"Millions of Indians have joined the vision of our PM @NarendraModi Ji to make #NewIndiaFitIndia. We can strengthen the #FitIndiaMovement," Rijiju said in a Tweet on Tuesday morning.

"Share your fitness videos with me and together let's make India a fit, healthy and strong nation. Fitness Ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz" he added.

Fitness Ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz campaign was launched by PM Modi earlier this year and has since become a nation-wide movement.

It was even applauded by the World Health Organisation (WHO) recently when they in a tweet had said "WHO applauds India's initiative on promoting physical activity through its campaign Fitness Ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz." (ANI)

