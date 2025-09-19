Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], September 19 (ANI): Rishikesh Falcons are all set to open their Season 2 campaign of the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) on September 27, when they take on Tehri Titans in the second match of the day at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun, as per a release from UKPL.

Rishikesh Falcons, who recently bolstered their squad with key picks during the Player Draft, including ace bowler Jagadeesha Suchith as their icon player, are looking to make a strong start in the League.

Also Read | IRE vs ENG Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction and Who Will Win Ireland vs England 2nd T20I 2025?.

Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) will begin with women's matches getting underway on September 23. The men's competition will commence on September 27. Following their opening clash, the Rishikesh Falcons will face Nainital Tigers on September 28, before taking on Haridwar Elmas on September 29 in the prime-time fixture.

Rishikesh Falcons will then meet defending champions USN Indians on September 30, setting up a thrilling encounter under lights. Their last two league matches will take place on October 3 and 4 against Dehradun Warriors and Pithoragarh Hurricanes, respectively.

Also Read | Ireland vs England Live Streaming Online, 2nd T20I 2025: How To Watch IRE vs ENG Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

Speaking about Rishikesh Falcons, Dev Kesarwani, Owner of the team, said, "We are confident that the Rishikesh Falcons will deliver exciting cricket and make Rishikesh and all our fans proud. The team is ready, the preparation has begun, and we are eager to showcase good cricket right from our opening game," as quoted from a release by UKPL.

With a balanced squad and a mix of seasoned players and young talent, the Rishikesh Falcons aim to secure a top-three finish and qualify for the knockout on October 4, or in the Season 2 final on October 5.

Rishikesh Falcons full squad: Jagadeesha Suchith (Icon) (All Rounder), Sunny Kashyap (All Rounder), Akhil Singh Rawat (Wicket Keeper), Jagmohan Nagarkoti (Bowler), Nikhil Pundir (All Rounder), Allen Chetan (Batter), Lakshay Raichandani (Batter), Riyansh Rawat (Bowler), Abhishek Bhartwal (Batter), Poorvansh Dhruv (Batter), Jaskaran Singh (All Rounder), Hardik Choudhary (Bowler), Ashman Gulati (Batter), Aryan Garg (Bowler), Kshitiz Negi (Batter), Rahul (All Rounder), Yash Vaishnav (Batter), Gopal Singh (Batter), Shikher Balyan (Batter), Mannu Kumar (Batter), Yuvraj Chauhan (All Rounder). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)