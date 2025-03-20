Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 20 (ANI): Young all-rounder Riyan Parag will be stepping up as captain for Rajasthan Royals (RR) for their first three Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, with regular skipper Sanju Samson playing as a specialist captain till he gets completely fit from his finger injury, the Franchise's official website reported.

RR, the inaugural champions in 2008 chasing the title glory once again, released a press release announcing the move, which will affect RR's first game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad and two matches against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Guwahati on March 30.

"Rajasthan Royals have announced that Riyan Parag will lead the team for the first three matches of IPL 2025. The young all-rounder will take charge in the opening fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23, followed by home encounters against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 and five-time champions Chennai Super Kings on March 30," said the press note.

Sanju Samson, an integral part of the Royals set-up, will remain a key contributor with the bat till he gets cleared for wicket-keeping and fielding. He will return as captain once fully fit, added the statement.

RR also took to their official X handle, with Samson himself announcing the move, saying in a video, "I am not actually completely fit for three more games. There are a lot of leaders in the group. Over the years, there are some great people who have taken care of this environment nicely. For the next three games, I think Riyan will be leading the team. He is well capable of doing it and I expect everyone to support him and to be with him."

During the fifth T20I against England in February, DhruvJurel kept wickets in place of Samson after a Jofra Archer delivery hit Samson's finger while batting.

Rajasthan Royals' decision to hand Riyan the captaincy underscores the franchise's confidence in his leadership, a skill he has demonstrated through his tenure as Assam's domestic captain. Having been a crucial member of the Royals setup over the years, his understanding of the team's dynamic makes him well-equipped to step into this role for the initial phase of the tournament.

Parag was Rajasthan's top-run-getter last season and overall third-highest. In a breakout season, Parag piled up 573 runs at an average of 52.09 and struck at 149.21, with four half-centuries and best score of 84*. His move to number three from lower-middle-order paid off big time.

With an experienced core, dynamic young talents, and a well-structured leadership transition, Rajasthan Royals remain committed to a strong start in IPL 2025. (ANI)

