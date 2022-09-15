Roger Federer announced that he is retiring from tennis in an announcement made on social media, on Thursday, September 15. The Swiss maestro, one of the greatest ever to have played the sport, said that that Laver Cup 2022 tournament, that is slated to be held later this month in London, would be his last appearance in the sport. Following this decision, tributes poured in for one of the all-time tennis greats. Roger Federer Announces Retirement From Professional Tennis, Laver Cup 2022 in London To Be Swiss Great's Final ATP Event (Watch Video)

Check some Tweets Here:

Greatest, Classiest!

BREAKING: Roger Federer is retiring from tennis. For me, he’s the greatest, and classiest, to ever play the game. A genius. Thanks for all the entertainment @rogerfederer 👍👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/7y4VN5Yv45 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 15, 2022

Thank you for the Memories:

An outstanding career comes to an end 😭 Thank you for all the memories Roger Federer! You will be missed!@rogerfederer | @swissteam | @ITFTennis pic.twitter.com/fJ1FZrh9YM — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) September 15, 2022

'The End of An Era'

BREAKING: Roger Federer has announced that he will retire from tennis after the Laver Cup. He will finish his career at 41 years old with 20 Grand Slam titles. The end of an era 🐐 pic.twitter.com/MwpbHrpZQq — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) September 15, 2022

'Greatest Sport Achievement Ever'

Roger Federer reached 18 finals out of 19 consecutive participations in Grand Slams, starting from Wimbledon 2005 until Australian Open 2010. The only time he failed to reach the final was due to Mononucleosis. The greatest sport achievement ever. pic.twitter.com/Rwtp1uxg1d — NawaF (@iDelpo_) September 11, 2022

'Thank You'

To Roger Federer: thank you. Thank you for your victories. Thank you for what you brought tennis. Thank you for making history. But, most of all, thank you for bringing happiness to millions of people, all around the world, including myself. Thank you, Roger Federer 🥺 pic.twitter.com/PZBEoMHnia — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) September 15, 2022

