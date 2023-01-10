Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 10 (ANI): Indian skipper Rohit Sharma completed his 9,500 runs in ODI cricket on Tuesday.

The batter accomplished this landmark during India's first ODI against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

In the match, Rohit scored 83 off 67 balls with nine fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 123.88. The batter seemed to be racing towards a hundred, but was cleaned up by pacer Dilshan Madushanka.

It has been a good start for Rohit Sharma in the World Cup year. Last year, he had failed to live up to his 'Hitman' tag.

In two Tests last year, Rohit scored 90 runs at an average of 30, with the best score of 46. In eight ODIs, he scored 249 runs at an average of 41.50, with three half-centuries and a best of 76*. Rohit scored 656 runs in 29 T20I innings last year at an average of 24.29 and strike rate of 134.42, with three half-centuries and the best score of 72. Overall, in 40 innings in 2022, Rohit scored 995 runs, failing to cross the 1000-run mark. These runs came at an average of 27.63, with six fifties. For the first time since 2012, he did not score an international century an entire year.

In 236 matches and 229 innings, Rohit scored 9,537 runs at an average of 48.90. He has scored 29 centuries and 47 half-centuries in the format. His best individual performance in the performance is 264. His strike rate in the format is 89.64.

At the international level, Rohit has 16,527 runs at an average of 42.81. These runs have come in 429 matches and 441 matches. He has 41 centuries and 90 half-centuries in international cricket, with the best individual score of 264.

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka opted to ball first after winning the toss and India is currently racing to the 250-run mark. Opener Shubman Gill (70 off 60 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (28 off 24 balls) are also back in the pavilion.

The second ODI will take place on January 12 in Eden Gardens, Kolkata while the second will take place in Greenfield International Stadium at Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)

