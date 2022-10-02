Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 2 (ANI): India's opening duo of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul made it to the record books of T20Is as they broke the record of having most 50-plus partnerships in T20Is and most partnership runs for India in T20Is.

The Indian duo achieved this feat during the second T20I of the three-match series against South Africa.

Pakistan's opening pair of Babar Azam-Mohammad Rizwan held the record (14) for the most 50-plus partnerships in T20Is but were overtaken by the Indian pair of Rohit and Rahul.

They managed to stitch a 96-run stand which was the 15th half-century stand for the pair.

The Pakistani pair are now second on the list, while the Irish pair of Paul Stirling-Kevin O'Brien are third having secured 13 such partnerships.

Another record that was achieved by the batting pair was that of scoring the most partnership runs for India in T20Is. The pair of Rohit and Rahul bettered the record set by Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma.

Rohit and Rahul have managed to score 1,744 runs together overtaking the tally of Shikhar and the Indian captain who have managed to get 1743 runs.

Rohit Sharma is also involved in the next best partnership with Virat Kohli, as both the batters have paired together to score 1,094 runs in T20Is.

KL Rahul scored a superb half-century in the match, scoring 57 off 28 balls with the help of five fours and four humongous sixes.

The Indian captain also made a handsome contribution of 43 runs from 37 balls smashing seven fours and a six.

India posted a daunting total of 237/3 after stunning half-centuries from Suraykumar Yadav and KL Rahul. South African pacers were put against the barrel by the Indian batters as they mounted a superb total, giving the opposition an uphill task. (ANI)

