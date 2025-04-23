New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Former Indian T20 captain Rohit Sharma stands on the edge of a historic milestone in the twenty overs format cricket. He is just 12 runs away from reaching the 12,000-run mark in T20s, a feat that would solidify his position as one of the greatest T20 batsmen of all time.

He has made 11,988 in 455 T20 matches, with an average of 30.81. He has eight hundreds and 79 fifties to his name and a strike rate of 135.

His consistency and dominance in the shortest format have been a defining feature of his career, and this milestone would be a fitting testament to his exceptional talent. He will be the second Indian batter to achieve this milestone after Virat Kohli.

However, Rohit's recent form in the Indian Premier League has been a cause for concern. He has struggled to find his rhythm and has been dismissed cheaply in several matches, but got a fifty under his belt against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. He has scored only one fifty in seven matches so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

After the T-20 World Cup 2024, which India won against South Africa at Barbados, Sharma retired from T20 internationals. Rohit Sharma has surpassed Shikhar Dhawan to become the second-highest run-getter in the IPL.

Rohit achieved the feat during his side's clash against long-time rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the home ground of Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. He has now scored 6,786 runs.

The 'Hitman' produced a vintage knock of 76* in 45 balls, with four boundaries and six sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 168.89. It was his first half-century this season. Rohit has now scored 158 runs in seven innings this season at an average of 26.33, with a strike rate of 154.90, with a fifty to his name.

In 264 IPL matches and 259 innings, Rohit, who has represented Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians in his career, has scored 6,786 runs at an average of 29.63 and a strike rate of 131.61. He has scored two centuries and 44 fifties. His best score is 109*.

He has outdone Shikhar, who had made 6,769 runs in 222 IPL matches at an average of 35.25, the strike rate of over 127, with two centuries and 51 fifties and a best score of 106*.

In T20 internationals, he has made 4231 runs in 159 matches, with a best score of 121* against Afghanistan. He has five centuries and 32 fifties in his career of 17 years in T20I. Overall he is the eighth highest run getter in T20s, and second highest for India only behind the veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli.

Next, Sharma will be seen in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, April 23, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. (ANI)

