Bucharest, Nov 3 (AP) Romania called up 15-year-old midfielder Enes Sali on Wednesday for two key World Cup qualifiers this month.

The Romanian soccer federation said Sali was included in a 26-player squad for a home game against Iceland on Nov. 11 and an away match at Liechtenstein three days later.

Romania is second in a qualifying group led by Germany and needs to win both games to be sure of advancing to the playoffs in March.

The Canada-born Sali plays for the Farul Constan?a club, which is owned and coached by Romanian soccer great Gheorghe Hagi.

Sali moved to Romania after leaving the youth academy system at Hagi's former club Barcelona. (AP)

