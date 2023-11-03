Sports News | Romario Shepherd Traded to MI from LSG

Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd was on Friday traded to Mumbai Indians from Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League.

The 28-year-old from Guyana was picked up by LSG for ?50 lakh and played just a game in IPL 2023.

Also Read | Shahid Afridi To Join PCB? Former Captain Likely To Take Up Key Role in Pakistan Cricket Board After Meeting With Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-Ul-Haq Kakar: Report.

"Romario Shepherd has been traded to Mumbai Indians (MI) from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during the ongoing TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) trading window ahead of the TATA IPL 2024," read an IPL media advisory.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had shelled out a whopping ?7.75 crore for Romario's services during the IPL 2022 auction but he got to play only three games in his debut season.

Also Read | Babar Azam Purchases Designer Sherwani in India From Sabyasachi Worth 7 Lakh INR for his Wedding: Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)