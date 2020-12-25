New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Footballers from around the world on Friday extended Christmas greetings to their fans as they celebrated the occasion with their loved ones.

Juventus' star Cristiano Ronaldo took to Twitter to share a picture of him with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, and kids. "We wish you a Merry Christmas!! Full of love, health and happiness," Ronaldo tweeted.

Greeting the fans, Chelsea's Kai Havertz wrote: "Merry Christmas everyone." Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara tweeted: "Xmas Time! All the best for you and your loved ones."

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah also posted a picture on social media with family, celebrating the festival. Manchester United's Donny van de Beek tweeted: "Merry Christmas everybody! Enjoy these special days in these difficult times."

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos greeted the fans saying: "Merry Christmas! Best wishes and, most importantly, good health to all." Sharing a picture with family, Atletico Madrid player Luis Suarez, in Spanish, wrote: "A different Christmas for everyone. But from the heart, we wish you a Very Merry Christmas."

Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of Jesus Christ. It is commemorated by the Christian community and others across the globe by singing carols and exchanging gifts as the festival aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity. (ANI)

