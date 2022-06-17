New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) In a bid to revive motorsports in India, Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd (RPPL) on Friday announced the debut of the Indian Racing Festival, a franchise-based initiative that will feature three race events, starting year end.

The two-month long event is scheduled to begin from the weekend of November 8 and will continue until the weekend of December 10 across multi-city locations such as Greater Noida, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, and Chennai.

Also Read | T20 Blast Live Streaming Online on FanCode: Get Free Telecast Details Of Vitality Blast 2022 On TV In India.

The event will feature three race events - both FIA-certified Formula Regional Indian championship, Formula 4 Indian Championship, and the Indian Racing League.

The organisers have revealed that championship winners will be awarded with FIA Super License points.

Also Read | Is India vs South Africa 4th T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

The Indian Racing Festival will also feature city-based teams from the respective locations.

"Our ambition for the Indian Racing Festival is to put India back on the map of motorsports and to provide opportunitiesfor young Indian racing drivers to take up the sport more seriously by providing them with a platform to advance to the top right in their own hometown," said Akhilesh Reddy, Director MEIL an Chairman, RPPL. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)