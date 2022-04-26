Pune, Apr 26 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 29 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

The Royals posted 144 for 8 after being asked to bat with Riyan Parag top-scoring with 56 not out off 31 balls while captain Sanju Samson contributed 27.

They then shot RCB out for 115 in 19.3 overs.

Faf du Plessis top-scored for RCB with 23 and that showed the insipid batting display of his side.

Kuldeep Sen took four wickets for 20 runs while Ravichandran Ashwin got three. Prasidh Krishna got two wickets.

Brief Scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 144 for 8 in 20 overs (Riyan Parag 56 not out Sanju Samson 27; Josh Hazlewood 2/19, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 2/23, Mohammed Siraj 2/30).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 115 all out in 19.3 overs (Faf du Plessis 23; Kuldeep Sen 4/20, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/17).

