Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals made 177 for nine against Royal Challengers Bangalore after being sent in to bat in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Brief Scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 177 for 9 in 20 overs (Shivam Dube 46, Rahul Tewatia 40; Mohammed Siraj 3/27, Harshal Patel 3/47).

