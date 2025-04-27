Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-2 in a fascinating El Clasico encounter to win the Copa del Rey 2024-25 title in Seville on Sunday, April 27. This was the 32nd time the Catalan giants have won the Copa del Rey and a second cup victory for them after they had beaten Real Madrid earlier in the final of the Spanish Super Cup. Pedri gave Barcelona the lead in the 28th minute of the game and the scoreline remained that way for a good period of time up until the 70th minute when Kylian Mbappe equalised for Real Madrid through a free-kick. Seven minutes later, Aurelien Tchouameni gave Real Madrid the lead, but Barcelona once again fought back through Ferran Torres, who drew level in the 84th. The match headed to extra-time and it seemed that a penalty shootout was on the cards, but Jules Kounde's magnificent strike helped Barcelona bag the win. Antonio Rudiger, Lucas Vasquez and Jude Bellingham were shown red cards for showing dissent. Dani Olmo’s Goal Helps Barcelona Edge Mallorca 1–0 To Extend Lead in La Liga 2024–25 Points Table.

Barcelona Beat Real Madrid to Win Copa del Rey 2024-25

Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico Goal Video Highlights

COPA FINAL 🏆 BARÇA 3-2 REAL MADRID pic.twitter.com/rsQyQkU10S — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 26, 2025

Red Cards for Three Real Madrid Stars

Referee report: • Rüdiger was sent off for throwing an object and behaving aggressively after receiving the red card. •Lucas Vázquez was sent off at minute 120 for protesting a referee decision and stepping onto the field making disapproving gestures. •Bellingham was sent… pic.twitter.com/o0JJWeSUm1 — Real Madrid Info ³⁶ (@RMadridInfo) April 27, 2025

