Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): One of the most anticipated events on the sporting calendar, the Rugby Premier League (RPL), officially got underway with a spectacular opening ceremony at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex), Mumbai.

The glittering event saw the presence of Bollywood luminaries and key dignitaries, including Abhishek Bachchan - Sports Ambassador and Friend of Rugby, GBS Raju - Business Chairman, Airports, GMR Group, Rahul Bose - President, Rugby India, along with franchise owners, international players, and prominent personalities from the worlds of sports and entertainment. Together, they unveiled the league's uniquely crafted trophy, setting the stage for the tournament ahead.

The trophy -- a 22-inch tall masterpiece -- features a Black Nickel-plated human hand holding aloft a Gold-plated rugby ball. Its design reflects the core values of rugby: teamwork, strength, and collective effort. The seamless fusion of metals symbolises India's rich heritage and dynamic present, embodying the spirit of unity that defines the sport, as per the RPL press release.

The evening's festivities were further elevated by a special performance from singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, who rendered the Rugby Anthem, energising the packed stadium. Among those joining the celebrations were Bollywood icons Shabana Azmi, Siddharth Roy Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Aparshakti Khurana, and Ishwak Singh, among others, adding star power to the grand launch.

The inaugural season of the Rugby Premier League will witness six teams battling it out across 34 matches over the next fortnight. The league features 30 Indian players, selected from an auction pool of 71, alongside international legends from across the world, making it a truly global showcase of talent.

The grand finale of Season 1 is scheduled for June 29, promising two weeks of high-octane rugby action as the teams vie for the coveted trophy. (ANI)

