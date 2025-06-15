After two years, the CONCACAF Gold Cup is back again. Held in Canada and the United States of America, the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 will be played across 14 venues, in 13 host cities. 13 of these venues are in the USA, while the City of Vancouver in Canada is the lone location in that country to host CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 matches. Men's national soccer teams from North America, Central America, the Caribbean, and the invited nation Saudi Arabia will be locking horns against each other in the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup. CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025: Mexico Football Team Opens Title Defense With 3–2 Win Over Dominican Republic.

The 16 nations are divided into four groups, each equally distributed with four teams, to clash with each other. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025, followed by the semis, and eventually the grand finale at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. All these fixtures will take place from June 15 to July 7 (as per Indian Standard Time). The majority of these matches will be held in the western half of the USA.

Where to Watch CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, there are no live telecast viewing options for the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 in India, due to the absence of an official broadcaster. Fans looking for live streaming viewing options will get their information below. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details of Football Tournament.

How to Watch CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 Live Streaming?

The CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 online viewing options are available in India. Fans can watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 live streaming on the CONCACAF GO YouTube channel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2025 08:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).