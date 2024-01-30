Cape Town [South Africa], January 30 (ANI): Faf du Plessis won the battle of the captains in his duel with Kieron Pollard to reignite the Joburg Super Kings' SA20 campaign at a drenched Newlands on Monday evening.

Du Plessis struck an unbeaten 50 off 20 balls to lead JSK to a 10-wicket victory after the campaign at a drenched Newlands. the match was reduced to eight overs per side. A two-hour downpour had interrupted MI Cape Town's innings after the completion of the powerplay.

Also Read | US Women's Team Arrive in Bhubaneswar for FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24.

Leus du Plooy magnificently played his supporting role with 41 not out off 14 balls as the Super Kings also earned an invaluable bonus point for chasing down the revised target of 98 in just 5.4 overs.

Du Plessis and Du Plooy were magnificent from the outset with the latter kick starting the run chase in the most dramatic fashion with a lap shot over fine leg for six off Nuwan Thushara's very first delivery.

Also Read | Al-Hilal Wins Over Inter Miami in Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Despite Goals From Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

From there on, the pair were virtually unstoppable as the MI Cape Town bowlers struggled to maintain their lines and lengths as light drizzle began to fall.

Earlier, MI Cape Town had their innings stalled after reaching 44/1 at the conclusion of the Power Play.

The home side lost two further wickets after the restart with veteran leg-spinner Imran Tahir (2/13) claiming the scalps of both Liam Livingstone and Rickelton in the same over.

But Pollard was determined to get his team to a competitive total with the big West Indian striking four sixes in his 10-ball 33 not out to lift MI Cape Town to 80/3 - which was later revised to 97 after the Duckworth-Lewis Stern (DLS) calculations.

JSK now leapfrogs both MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals into the fourth and final playoff spot on 13 points, with two matches still remaining.

MI Cape Town dropped to sixth place with nine points but still remains in the hunt for the playoffs with two matches against the Pretoria Capitals left.

"When there is rain, you are a bit challenged and limited with the options," said JSK captain Du Plessis.

"The first over of the innings set the tone for us, takes a brave man to hit that first ball for six, the intent was key."

Meanwhile, Pollard was philosophical in defeat but believed his team was still capable of reaching the playoffs.

"Sometimes you have no control over certain things and that's one of them. You had to maximize the 2 overs. Having said that, these things happen and we have no control over that," he said.

"At the end of the game we have to have a Win, you have to take it on the chin and regroup because in a couple of days, we have a game. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)