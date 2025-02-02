Johannesburg [South Africa], February 2 (ANI): An explosive knock from Heinrich Klaasen helped Durban's Super Giants end their SA20 season three campaign on a high with a thrilling 11-run DLS victory over Joburg Super Kings at the Wanderers on Saturday.

As a result, JSK finished fourth on the group stage standings (four wins, five losses and a no result, 19 points) and will face third-placed Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the Eliminator at Centurion on Wednesday, February 5, as per an SA20 press release.

DSG's Heinrich Klaasen finally gave the visiting fans something to cheer about with a blitzkrieg 76 not out off 47 balls (three fours and six sixes).

In the process, Klaasen became the first batter to pass 1000 runs in Betway SA20.

Klaasen shared two solid partnerships of 64 off 43 balls with Kane Williamson (22 in 20 balls, with two fours and a six) and an unbroken 70 off 43 balls with Wiaan Mulder (30* in 22 balls, with three fours and a six) to lift DSG to 173/4.

Super Kings seamer Lutho Sipamla once again delivered an impressive four-over spell of 1/12, which included the big wicket of Australian allrounder Marcus Stoinis. Hardus Viljoen was expensive, having given away 42 runs, but got two wickets.

JSK's run-chase was interrupted by a rain delay that set in at 7:45 pm with the hosts on 31/1 after 3.1 overs.

When play resumed at 9 pm, JSK's innings was reduced to 16 overs with the new target set at 147.

The home team were unable to create any momentum after the restart with DSG leg-spinner Noor Ahmad setting JSK back with a fantastic spell of 3/25.

DSG also handed Rookie CJ King a SA20 debut and the youngster earned his maiden reward when he claimed the scalp of England's double white-ball world champion Moeen Ali.

But that brought Donovan Ferreira (51 off 22 balls, two fours and five sixes) to the crease and the JSK allrounder proceeded to smash the fastest half-century of Season 3 off just 21 balls to reduce the target to 17 off the final four deliveries.

DSG allrounder Dwaine Pretorius held his nerve though by removing Ferreira and Sipamla off successive deliveries to close out the contest, restricting them to 135/9 in their 20 overs. (ANI)

