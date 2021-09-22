Mumbai, Sep 22 (PTI) Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, actors Madhuri Dixit Nene and Varun Dhawan are the latest Indian personalities to extend their support to the Global Citizen Live campaign, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

International advocacy organisation Global Citizen, in partnership with Wizcraft, had last week announced that Mumbai, India will be represented in the Global Citizen Live broadcast, which is a combination of festivals, events, and performances airing from locations on six continents on September 25.

Renowned personalities including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, spiritual leader Sadhguru, actors Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and musicians Badshah, Amit Trivedi, Ajay- Atul and Tanishk Bagchi, are participating for the event from Mumbai.

The event, to be hosted by Anil Kapoor, will be held at the Gateway of India.

Billed as a day of "global unity", the event will call on world leaders, philanthropists and corporations to "defend the planet and defeat poverty, to take action on climate change, famine, and vaccine equity, as per the organisers.

ZEE Entertainment has joined hands with Global Citizen Live as the India broadcast partner. The event will broadcast on the television channels of ZEE.

Global Citizen and Wizcraft first joined hands in 2016 for the Global Citizen Festival India, which took place in Mumbai.

Also joining hands to support the initiative for the third successive time is Venkateshwara Hatcheries' Venkys, as lead partners for the Global Citizen Live Campaign in India.

