Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) has announced the contract extension of the talented midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad for an additional three years to his current contract. The 23-year old from Kannur, Kerala, will now be a part of the club till 2025.

Calling football as his biggest passion and commitment since childhood, Samad said: "From the very start of my professional career, I have really enjoyed adorning the KBFC crest and playing in front of the loudest fans. My journey with the sport has just begun and I hope to achieve greater feats for the club and for myself in the years to come. This is my state, my people and my home. I am here to continue."

Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, KBFC, also spoke about Sahal's contract extension.

"Sahal's stay with the club is a re-affirmation of his commitment to the state of Kerala and a huge responsibility too. While we are extremely happy to have him as a part of the club for the next 5 years, I am equally elated for our fans, who will get a chance to enjoy the game of our maestro in the upcoming seasons."

The attacking midfielder born in Al-Ain, UAE, started playing football at the age of 8 at the Al Ethihad Sports Academy in Abu Dhabi. After moving to India he continued playing football at the university level in Kannur. His performances earned him a spot in the U-21 Kerala team and further to the Santosh trophy team.

Upon signing his first professional contract, he played for the reserve team in the 2017-18 I-league second division with a few appearances off the bench for the senior team. The 2018-19 ISL season was a breakthrough for the young talent where he scored his first goal for the club against Chennaiyin FC, apart from 2 assists in 37 ISL appearances.

He was also named the ISL Emerging Player of the Season and the AIFF Emerging Player of the Year. His performances earned him a call up to the national team, first with the U-23 team in March and later made his senior national team debut in June in the 2019 King's Cup match against Curacao. (ANI)

