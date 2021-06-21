New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has invited applications for the position of CEO for its Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) after incumbent Commander Rajesh Rajagopalan expressed his unwillingness to continue beyond the upcoming Tokyo Games.

Rajagopalan joined as TOPS CEO in 2018.

According to sources, Rajagopalan's tenure ends with the Tokyo Olympics but was due for an extension, which he refused on personal grounds.

As per an advertisement posted on SAI's website, the position is contractual initially for a period of three years but extendable upto five years.

The TOPS CEO is expected to administer, supervise and monitor the implementation of the sports ministry's flagship programmes including, the Khelo India scheme and also provide assistance to National Sports Federations (NSF) scheme for 14 priority disciplines.

The CEO is also expected to assist the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC).

The next TOPS CEO is expected to monitor and supervise the elite Indian athletes' preparation for 2024 Paris Olympics.

