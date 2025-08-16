Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 16 (ANI): Tamil Nadu skipper Sai Kishore will be missing the pre-season Buchi Babu tournament due to an injury, but is hopeful of a timely recovery ahead of the Duleep Trophy starting from August 28.

As per ESPNCricinfo, Kishore had sustained a hand injury while stopping a drive from M Shahrukh Khan in his delivery follow-through during a first-division club game at Guru Nanak college ground on last Sunday in Chennai.

The 28-year-old spin bowling all-rounder, a part of the South Zone squad, will start its campaign on September 4 at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

In 48 first-class matches for Tamil Nadu, he has taken 203 wickets at an average of 23.57, with best figures of 7/57, 13 five-wicket hauls and a ten-fer. With the bat, he has chipped in 816 runs at an average of 14.31, with three fifties. His best score is 81.

Batter Pradosh Ranjan Paul will be the skipper of TNCA President's XI in the Buchi Babu tournament, with C Andre Siddarth as the vice-captain.

The TNCA XI, the other Tamil Nadu side in the Buchi Babu tournament, will feature Shahrukh as the captain. A total of 16 teams have been placed in four groups of four each, with each side playing the others in their group once in three-day fixtures.

The group stage winners will move to the semifinals, with knockout matches being four-day matches with 90 overs per innings.

Group A - TNCA President's XI, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra

Group B - Railways, Jammu & Kashmir, Baroda, Odisha

Group C - TNCA XI, Mumbai, Haryana, Bengal

Group D - Hyderabad, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand

Buchi Babu 2025: Full squads and team lists

Maharashtra: Ankit Bawane (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw, Siddhesh Veer, Sachin Dhas, Arshin Kulkarni, Harshal Kate, Siddharth Mhatre, Saurabh Nawale (wk), Mandar Bhandari (wk), Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dadhe, Vicky Ostwal, Hitesh Walunj, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, as per Wisden.

Mumbai: Ayush Mhatre (C), Musheer Khan, Divyansh Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parker (vice-captain), Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Harsh Aghav, Sairaj Patil, Aakash Parkar, Aakash Anand (WK), Hardik Tamore (WK), Shreyas Gurav, Yash Dicholkar, Himanshu Singh, Roystan Dias, Sylvester D'souza, Irfan Umair

TNCA President's XI: Pradosh Ranjan Paul (C), C. Andre Siddarth C (Vice-capt.), B Indrajith, Vijay Shankar, R. Vimal Khumar, S Radhakrishnan, S Lokeshwar, G Ajitesh, J Hemchudeshan, R.S. Ambrish, CV Achyuth, H Trilok Nag, P Saravana Kumar, P. Vidyuth, K. Abhinav

TNCA XI: M Shahrukh Khan (C), Boopathi Vaishna Kumar (Vice-capt.), B. Sachin, M. Siddharth, Tushar Raheja, Kiran Karthikeyan, S. Mohamed Ali, S. Rithik Easwaran, S.R. Athish, S. Lakshay Jain, D.T. Chandrasekar, P. Vignesh, R. Sonu Yadav, D. Deepesh, J. Prem Kumar, A. Esakkimuthu, T.D. Lokesh Raj

Jammu and Kashmir: Qamran Iqbal, Vivrant Sharma, Paras Dogra, Yawer Hassan, Abdul Samad, Musaif Ajaz, Kawalpreet Singh, Shivansh Sharma, Abid Mushtaq, Dikshant Kundal, Umran Malik, Umar Nazir, Rohit Sharma, Vanshaj Sharma, Sunil Kumar, Sahil Lotra

Bengal: Sudip Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Abishek Porel, Sumanta Gupta, Aditya Purohit, Saurabh Singh, Chinmoy Singh, Vishal Bhati, Aishik Patel, Karanlal, Vikash Singh (Jr), Aamir Gani, Rahul Prasad, Mukesh Kumar, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Ishan Porel, Yudhajit Guha, Nuruddin Mondal, Kanishk Seth, Sumit Mohanta, Subham Sarkar

Chhatisgarh: Amandeep Khare (C), Aditya Sarwate, Ashish Chouhan, Ashutosh Singh, Aunish Singh Dhaliwal, Ayush Pandey, Dev Aditya Singh, Harvinder Singh, Mayank Yadav, Rahul Pradhan (W.K), Ravi Kiran, Rishi Sharma, Sahban Khan, Sanjeet Desai, Shashank Chandrakar (W.K), Shashank Tiwari, Shubham Agarwal, Sourabh Majumdar, Varun Singh Bhuie

Odisha: Kartik Biswal, Sandeep Pattnaik, Sambit S Baral, Sumit Sharma, Anil Parida, Sunil Kumar Roul, Tapas Kumar Das, Saideep Mohapatra, Rajesh Dhupar (WK), Badal Biswal, Om T Munde, Tarini Sa, Subhranshu Senapati, Prasant K Rana, Binaya K. Paikaray (WK), Aashirwad Swain (WK), Ashutosh Chhuria, Swastik Samal, Govinda Poddar, Piyush Panigrahi

Madhya Pradesh: Chanchal Rathore (C), Aryan Tiwari, Shubham Kushwah, Akhil N Yadav, Saksham Purohit, Soham Patwardhan, Rudransh Singh, Atharv Mahajan, Varun Tiwari, Rohit Rajawat, Aditya Mishra, Vishnu Bharadwaj, Madhav Tiwari, Akshat Dwivedi, Akshay Sharma, Anvesh Chawla, Ishan Choudhary, Mangesh Yadav. (ANI)

