Leeds [UK], June 20 (ANI): Sai Sudharsan has etched his name in Indian cricket history by making his Test debut on June 20, an iconic date that marks the maiden appearances of three of India's most celebrated batters and former captains, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, and Virat Kohli.

The classy left-hander, known for his composure and elegant strokeplay, was handed the India Test cap ahead of the first match against England in Leeds. However, it was not the dream debut he would have hoped for. Sudharsan was dismissed for a four-ball duck in the first innings, falling early without troubling the scorers. He now has a chance to redeem himself in the second innings as India look to get a grip on the match.

The date, June 20, carries rich symbolism in Indian cricket. It was on this day in 1996 when both Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly made their debuts at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground against England. Ganguly went on to score a brilliant 131, while Dravid fell agonizingly short of a century, scoring a composed 95. Their performances instantly signalled the arrival of a new generation of Indian cricketers.

Years later, in 2011, Virat Kohli made his Test debut on June 20 as well, at Sabina Park against the West Indies. Though his start was modest scores of 4 and 15 in the match, he went on to become one of the greatest batters in modern cricket.

While Sudharsan's debut innings didn't live up to the high standards set by his predecessors, history shows that a quiet beginning doesn't always dictate the journey ahead. With the second innings yet to unfold, the young southpaw has the opportunity to script his comeback and begin carving out his own legacy in Indian Test cricket.

India have started their innings in a solid manner, with captain Shubman Gill playing some classy shots along Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored an emphatic century.

Gill is on 58 off 74 balls, and the visitors are 215/2. (ANI)

