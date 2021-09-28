New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): The Sports Authority of India (SAI) in its 55th Governing Body Meeting on Tuesday decided to boost the sporting facility in Kargil. Upgradation of the SAI Training Centre (STC) in Kargil was one of the key decisions taken at the meeting.

Taking to Twitter, SAI Media wrote: "#KeyDecisions- SAI's 55th General Body Meeting..Upgradation of SAI Training Centre (STC),Kargil to a better quality sports facility..Development of a centrally heated multi-purpose hall & hostels for athletes along with Playfields for archery, football, basketball etc #STCKargil."

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Tuesday announced that sports science and performance management systems in the Sports Authority of India (SAI) will be restructured. The decision has been taken so that the country can have even better results in the Olympics.

"I'm happy to announce the restructuring of sports science and performance management systems in SAI towards better results in Olympics. Over 300 sports science specialists and high-performance coaches, analysts and other personnel to be hired towards targetted results," tweeted Thakur.

SAI also decided that an amount of Rs 6.87 lakh will be approved as a one-time grant to late boxer Dingko Singh's family. The Asian Games Gold medalist had passed away in June 2021.

Applauding the spectacular efforts of Tokyo2020 Olympians and Paralympians, out of turn promotion has also been given to SAI coaches -- Rani Rampal, Savita Punia, Sharad Kumar, Piyush Dubey (hockey coach) and Mariyappan Thangavelu. (ANI)

